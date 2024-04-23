Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 23, 2024 Deals Apr 23, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty Get This Deal $3.99 Luster by Raven Leilani Get This Deal $2.99 10 Things That Never Happened by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri Get This Deal $2.99 The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin Get This Deal $2.99 Columbine by Dave Cullen Get This Deal $2.99 Emperors of the Deep by William McKeever Get This Deal $2.99 Exhalation by Ted Chiang Get This Deal $1.99 The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 The Fireman by Joe Hill Get This Deal $1.99 Good Omens by Terry Pratchett, Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $2.99 The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa, Stephen Snyder (trans.) Get This Deal $2.99 When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill Get This Deal $2.99 Pageboy by Elliot Page Get This Deal $3.99 Miracle Creek by Angie Kim Get This Deal $2.99 The Vegetarian by Han Kang, Deborah Smith (trans.) Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian Get This Deal $2.99 The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec Get This Deal $1.99 Today Will Be Different by Maria Semple Get This Deal $1.99 Maid by Stephanie Land Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown Get This Deal $1.99 The Removed by Brandon Hobson Get This Deal $1.99 The Other Side of Mrs. Wood by Lucy Barker Get This Deal $4.99 Play The Fool by Lina Chern Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 Grim and Gruesome Medical Horror Books Listen to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, Then Read These Books A Dystopian Read Where Witches Are Real and the Government Monitors Women The LA Times Book Prize Winners for 2024 Stop Asking TikTok for Book Recommendations and Start Asking a Librarian