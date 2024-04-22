Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 22, 2024 Deals Apr 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei Get This Deal $2.99 Libertie by Kaitlyn Greenridge Get This Deal $1.99 Today Will Be Different by Maria Semple Get This Deal $1.99 We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian Get This Deal $2.99 The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec Get This Deal $1.99 Maid by Stephanie Land Get This Deal $2.99 Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask by Anton Treuer Get This Deal $2.99 The Salt Roads by Nalo Hopkinson Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown Get This Deal $1.99 The Removed by Brandon Hobson Get This Deal $1.99 The Other Side of Mrs. Wood by Lucy Barker Get This Deal $4.99 Play The Fool by Lina Chern Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99 City of Flames by Rina Vasquez Get This Deal $1.99 Midnight on Beacon Street by Emily Ruth Verona Get This Deal $2.99 The Trial of Lizzie Borden by Cara Robertson Get This Deal $4.99 Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond Get This Deal You Might Also Like "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives A Dystopian Read Where Witches Are Real and the Government Monitors Women QUIZ: Pick Your Favorite '90s Movies and Get a Book Rec Books We Wanted to Hate but Had to Love 8 Creepy and Compelling Historical Horror Novels Horror Poetry Collections That Are Both Engaging and Eerie