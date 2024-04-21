Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 21, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Black Candle Women
$2.99 Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown
The Last Cuentista
$2.99 The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera
You Only Call When You're In Trouble
$2.99 You Only Call When You're In Trouble by Stephanie McCauley
The Removed
$1.99 The Removed by Brandon Hobson
The Other Side of Mrs. Wood
$1.99 The Other Side of Mrs. Wood by Lucy Barker
Play The Fool
$4.99 Play The Fool by Lina Chern
Slime
$2.99 Slime by Ruth Kassinger
City of Flames
$0.99 City of Flames by Rina Vasquez
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Midnight on Beacon Street
$1.99 Midnight on Beacon Street by Emily Ruth Verona
The Trial of Lizzie Borden
$2.99 The Trial of Lizzie Borden by Cara Robertson
Queerly Beloved
$4.99 Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond
The Leftover Woman
$4.99 The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok
Previous Daily Deals

The Essex Serpent
$4.49 The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry
The Mystery Guest
$2.99 The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose
The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi
$4.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty
The Lost Man
$4.99 The Lost Man by Jane Harper
