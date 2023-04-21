Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 21, 2023

Today's Featured Deals

Into the Drowning Deep
$2.99 Into the Drowning Deep by Mira Grant
French Exit
$1.99 French Exit by Patrick deWitt
Radio Silence
$1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole
The Seep
$2.99 The Seep by Chana Porter
A Dark and Secret Place
$1.99 A Dark and Secret Place by Jen Williams
Training School for Negro Girls
$2.99 Training School for Negro Girls by Camille Acker
In Cold Blood
$1.99 In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
Legend
$2.99 Legend by Marie Lu
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Moriarty
$1.99 Moriarty by Anthony Horowitz
Thistlefoot
$6.99 Thistlefoot by GeannaRose Nethercott
The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle
$1.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections
$1.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk
Previous Daily Deals

The Heroes of Olympus, Books 1-3
$4.99 The Heroes of Olympus, Books 1-3 by Rich Riordan
How to Stop Time
$1.99 How to Stop Time by Matt Haig
The Look of the Book
$4.99 The Look of the Book by Peter Mendelsund, David J. Alworth 
The Skeleton Key
$0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
