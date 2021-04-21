Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 21, 2021

Today's Featured Deals

New York 2140
$2.99New York 2140 by Kim Stanley Robinson
Passage West
$1.99Passage West by Rishi Reddi
The Obsidian Tower
$2.99The Obsidian Tower by Melissa Caruso
The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating
$1.99The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating by Elisabeth Tova Bailey
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Last Tang Standing
$1.99Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho
The Ends of the World
$1.99The Ends of the World by Peter Brannen
Previous Daily Deals

Siri, Who Am I? by Sam Tschida for $2.99

The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd for $2.99

Wisdom from a Humble Jellyfish: And Other Self-Care Rituals from Nature by Rani Shah for $1.99

Pines by Blake Crouch for $1.99

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs for $2.99

The Dinosaur Artist by Paige Williams for $2.99

The Disappearing Spoon by Sam Kean for $3.99

If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio for $2.99

Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99

Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht for $2.99

Hearts Unbroken by Cynthia by Leitich Smith for $0.99

The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu for $3.99

I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson for $3.99

Temper by Layne Fargo for $1.99

My Best Friend's Exorcism by Grady Hendrix for $2.99

Shadow of the Fox by Julie Kagawa for $1.99

Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99

The Joe Hill E-book Bundle by Joe Hill for $3.99

Animals in Translation by Temple Grandin for $1.99

I'd Tell You I Love You But Then I'd Have to Kill You by Ally Carter for $0.99

Huntress by Malinda Lo for $1.99

The Witching Hour by Anne Rice for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich for $2.99

The Banks by Roxane Gay for $1.99

The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99

The Diviners by Libba Bray for $3.99

