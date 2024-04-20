Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 20, 2024 Deals Apr 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Midnight on Beacon Street by Emily Ruth Verona Get This Deal $3.99 The Leavers by Lisa Ko Get This Deal $1.99 Being Mortal by Atul Gawande Get This Deal $1.99 A Piece of Cake by Cupcake Brown Get This Deal $2.99 The Trial of Lizzie Borden by Cara Robertson Get This Deal $1.99 When We Were Vikings by Andrew David McDonald Get This Deal $4.99 Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond Get This Deal $4.99 The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty Get This Deal $4.99 The Lost Man by Jane Harper Get This Deal $4.49 The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry Get This Deal $6.99 The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Perfect Find by Tia Williams Get This Deal $2.99 The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose Get This Deal $4.99 Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $4.99 Mika in Real Life by Emiko Jean Get This Deal You Might Also Like QUIZ: Pick Your Favorite '90s Movies and Get a Book Rec 8 Creepy and Compelling Historical Horror Novels Best New Fantasy Books for Your Book Club Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge It's Art, Baby: Spring 2024 YA Comics and Graphic Novels The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists