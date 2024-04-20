Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 20, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Midnight on Beacon Street
$1.99 Midnight on Beacon Street by Emily Ruth Verona
The Leavers
$3.99 The Leavers by Lisa Ko
Being Mortal
$1.99 Being Mortal by Atul Gawande
A Piece of Cake
$1.99 A Piece of Cake by Cupcake Brown
The Trial of Lizzie Borden
$2.99 The Trial of Lizzie Borden by Cara Robertson
When We Were Vikings
$1.99 When We Were Vikings by Andrew David McDonald
Queerly Beloved
$4.99 Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond
The Leftover Woman
$4.99 The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi
$4.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty
The Lost Man
$4.99 The Lost Man by Jane Harper
The Essex Serpent
$4.49 The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry
The Covenant of Water
$6.99 The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
Previous Daily Deals

The Perfect Find
$2.99 The Perfect Find by Tia Williams
The Mystery Guest
$2.99 The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose
Allegedly
$4.99 Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson
Mika in Real Life
$4.99 Mika in Real Life by Emiko Jean
