Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 20, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Today's Featured Deals

Squad
$1.99 Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall & Lisa Sterle
Get This Deal
Six Wakes
$2.99 Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty
Get This Deal
The City We Became
$2.99 The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin
Get This Deal
Finna
$2.99 Finna by Nino Cipri
Get This Deal
Summer Sons
$2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
Get This Deal
Witch You Well
$1.99 Witch You Well by Colleen Cross
Get This Deal
The Widows of Malabar Hill
$1.99 The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey
Get This Deal
My Cousin Rachel
$2.99 My Cousin Rachel by Daphne du Maurier
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Witch's Heart
$1.99 The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
Get This Deal
Tender Is the Flesh
$2.99 Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Story of More by Hope Jahren for $1.99

Version Zero by David Yoon for $1.99

Deacon King Kong by James McBride for $2.99

Seraphina by Rachel Hartman for $2.99

A Study In Scarlet Women by Sherry Thomas for $2.99

Real Murders by Charlaine Harris for $0.99

The Paris Architect by Charles Belfoure for $2.99

The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen for $1.99

Leviathan Wakes by James S. A. Corey for $2.99

The Ascendant Trilogy by K Arsenault Rivera for $2.99

Leave No Trace by Mindy Mejia for $1.99

Graceling by Kristin Cashore for $1.99

Against the Loveless World by Susan Abulhawa for $1.99

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta for $2.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99

My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee for $4.99

Confessions by Kanae Minato, trans. Stephen Snyder for $2.99

The Witches of New York by Ami McKay for $1.99

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall for $2.99

Orhan's Inheritance by Aline Ohanesian for $1.99

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré for $1.99

Neuromancer by William Gibson for $1.99

The Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $4.99

Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman for $2.99

Rabbit Cake by Annie Hartnett for $1.99