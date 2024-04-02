Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 2, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

The God of Endings
$2.99 The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland
The Pursuit of William Abbey
$2.99 The Pursuit of William Abbey by Claire North
Slow Noodles
$4.99 Slow Noodles by Chantha Nguon
The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle
$1.99 The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle by Matt Cain
Family Lore
$4.99 Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
On Rotation
$1.99 On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi
The Mars Room
$1.99 The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner
Unmask Alice
$4.99 Unmask Alice by Rick Emerson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
$1.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
What You Are Looking For Is In The Library
$2.99 What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko Aoyama, trans. Alison Watts
Evicted
$1.99 Evicted by Matthew Desmond
March
$1.99 March by Geraldine Brooks
Previous Daily Deals

Educated
$2.99 Educated by Tara Westover
Bad Cree
$4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
The Duke Who Didn't
$4.99 The Duke Who Didn't by Courtney Milan
The Fervor
$4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
