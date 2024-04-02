Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 2, 2024 Deals Apr 2, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland Get This Deal $2.99 The Pursuit of William Abbey by Claire North Get This Deal $4.99 Slow Noodles by Chantha Nguon Get This Deal $1.99 The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle by Matt Cain Get This Deal $4.99 Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo Get This Deal $1.99 On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi Get This Deal $1.99 The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner Get This Deal $4.99 Unmask Alice by Rick Emerson Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko Aoyama, trans. Alison Watts Get This Deal $1.99 Evicted by Matthew Desmond Get This Deal $1.99 March by Geraldine Brooks Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Educated by Tara Westover Get This Deal $4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns Get This Deal $4.99 The Duke Who Didn't by Courtney Milan Get This Deal $4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal You Might Also Like We All Sleuth: 11 New Mystery Thriller Books For April 2024 1980s Sci-Fi Books That Aged Badly (And 4 Still Worth Reading) Books that Break Your Heart and Put It Back Together Again Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read January-March 2024 The Best Book Club Books for 2024 Riot Roundup: The Best Comics We Read January-March 2024