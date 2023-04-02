Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 2, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

A Merry Little Meet Cute
$2.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy & Sierra Simone
Horrorstör
$1.99 Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix
The Picture Bride
$2.99 The Picture Bride by Lee Geum-yi
Hokuloa Road
$3.99 Hokuloa Road by Elizabeth Hand
The Way Spring Arrives
$2.99 The Way Spring Arrives by Yu Chen & Regina Kanyu Wang
The Whispering Dead
$1.99 The Whispering Dead by Darcy Coates
The Other Merlin
$2.99 The Other Merlin by Robyn Schneider
This Close to Okay
$2.99 This Close to Okay by Leesa Cross-Smith
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

My Not So Perfect Life
$1.99 My Not So Perfect Life by Sophie Kinsella
What Passes as Love
$2.49 What Passes as Love by Trisha R. Thomas
Behind the Scenes at the Museum
$2.99 Behind the Scenes at the Museum by Kate Atkinson
House of Hollow
$2.99 House of Hollow by Krystal Sutherland
Previous Daily Deals

Mistborn
$1.99 Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson
A Taste of Gold and Iron
$2.99 A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland
We Sold Our Souls
$1.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix
The Devil Takes You Home
$3.99 The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias
