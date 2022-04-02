Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 2, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo $4.99

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall $2.99

Slow Horses by Mick Herron $2.99

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire $2.99

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa $1.99

The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks $2.99

The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon for $2.99

Transgender History (2nd ed) by Susan Stryker for $3.99

Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin for $6.99

Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch for $3.99

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie for $2.99

How To Be Perfect by Michael Schur for $5.99

Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky for $2.99

These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling for $2.99

Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $1.99

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson for $2.99

The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian for $1.99

Daughter of Smoke and Bone by Laini Taylor for $2.99

The Killing Moon by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99

Verity by Colleen Hoover for $5.99

One Good Turn by Kate Atkinson for $2.99

Ash by Malinda Lo for $1.99

Two Rogues Make a Right by Cat Sebastian for $1.99

A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow for $2.99

Afterland by Lauren Beukes for $3.99