Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 2, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Clock Star Rose Spine by Fran Wilde

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Clock Star Rose Spine by Fran Wilde.

Today's Featured Deals

A Lady's Guide to Etiquette and Murder
$2.99 A Lady's Guide to Etiquette and Murder by Dianne Freeman
Ordinary Girls: A Memoir
$1.99 Ordinary Girls: A Memoir by Jaquira Días
Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
$2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp
For the Wolf
$4.99 For the Wolf by Hannah Whitten
Hollow Kingdom
$2.99 Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
$2.99 Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs
Crossbones
$2.99 Crossbones by Kimberly Vale
The Winter Witch
$2.99 The Winter Witch by Paula Brackston
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Witches of New York
$1.99 The Witches of New York by Ami McKay
Gearbreakers
$2.99 Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta
Previous Daily Deals

Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo $4.99

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall $2.99

Slow Horses by Mick Herron $2.99

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire $2.99

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa $1.99

The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks $2.99

The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon for $2.99

Transgender History (2nd ed) by Susan Stryker for $3.99

Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin for $6.99

Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch for $3.99

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie for $2.99

How To Be Perfect by Michael Schur for $5.99

Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky for $2.99

These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling for $2.99

Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $1.99

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson for $2.99

The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian for $1.99

Daughter of Smoke and Bone by Laini Taylor for $2.99

The Killing Moon by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99

Verity by Colleen Hoover for $5.99

One Good Turn by Kate Atkinson for $2.99

Ash by Malinda Lo for $1.99

Two Rogues Make a Right by Cat Sebastian for $1.99

A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow for $2.99

Afterland by Lauren Beukes for $3.99