Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 2, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo $4.99
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall $2.99
Slow Horses by Mick Herron $2.99
Middlegame by Seanan McGuire $2.99
The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa $1.99
The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks $2.99
The Boyfriend Project by Farrah Rochon for $2.99
Transgender History (2nd ed) by Susan Stryker for $3.99
Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin for $6.99
Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency by Bea Koch for $3.99
And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie for $2.99
How To Be Perfect by Michael Schur for $5.99
Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky for $2.99
These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling for $2.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $1.99
The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson for $2.99
The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian for $1.99
Daughter of Smoke and Bone by Laini Taylor for $2.99
The Killing Moon by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99
Verity by Colleen Hoover for $5.99
One Good Turn by Kate Atkinson for $2.99
Ash by Malinda Lo for $1.99
Two Rogues Make a Right by Cat Sebastian for $1.99
A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow for $2.99
Afterland by Lauren Beukes for $3.99