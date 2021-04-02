Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 2, 2021

Today's Featured Deals

The Fact of a Body
$2.99The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich
How to Be a Victorian
$2.99How to Be a Victorian by Ruth Goodman
The Banks
$1.99The Banks by Roxane Gay, Ming Doyle, and Jordie Bellaire
The House is a Body
$1.99The House is a Body by Shruti Swamy
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The A.I. Who Loved Me
$2.99The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole
Night of the Mannequins
$3.99Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones
Previous Daily Deals

The Diviners by Libba Bray for $3.99

Freedom Is a Constant Struggle by Angela Y. Davis for $1.99

Joy at Work by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein for $2.99

The Other Einstein by Marie Benedict for $2.99

Conviction by Denise Mina for $2.99

The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben for $1.99

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers for $1.99

The Power by Naomi Alderman for $3.99

The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton by $2.99

Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant for $2.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

Bunny by Mona Awad for $4.99

Daring to Drive by Manal al-Sharif for $1.99

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

Attachments by Rainbow Rowell for $1.99

Roses and Rot by Kat Howard for $1.99

Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for $2.99

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova for $1.99

