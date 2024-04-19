Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 19, 2024 Deals Apr 19, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty Get This Deal $2.99 What Moves the Dead T. Kingfisher by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa Get This Deal $1.99 A is for Arsenic by Kathryn Harkup Get This Deal $4.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty Get This Deal $4.99 Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $4.99 The Lost Man by Jane Harper Get This Deal $2.99 The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi Get This Deal $4.49 The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry Get This Deal $4.99 Mika in Real Life by Emiko Jean Get This Deal $2.99 The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose Get This Deal $2.99 The Perfect Find by Tia Williams Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $5.24 The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese Get This Deal $2.49 Gallows Hill by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $2.99 Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati Get This Deal $4.99 The Dead Take The A Train by Richard Kadrey and Cassandra Khaw Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $5.99 Women of Good Fortune by Sophie Wan Get This Deal $2.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho Get This Deal $2.99 Prudence by Gail Carriger Get This Deal $2.99 An American Marriage by Tayari Jones Get This Deal You Might Also Like QUIZ: Pick Your Favorite '90s Movies and Get a Book Rec Best New Fantasy Books for Your Book Club Bookmory Review: Better Than Goodreads, But With Some Caveats The Best New Book Releases Out April 16, 2024 It's Art, Baby: Spring 2024 YA Comics and Graphic Novels The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists