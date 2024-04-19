Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 19, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Truly Madly Guilty
$2.99 Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty
What Moves the Dead T. Kingfisher
$2.99 What Moves the Dead T. Kingfisher by T. Kingfisher
Son of the Storm
$2.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
A is for Arsenic
$1.99 A is for Arsenic by Kathryn Harkup
The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi
$4.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty
Allegedly
$4.99 Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson
The Lost Man
$4.99 The Lost Man by Jane Harper
The Perfumist of Paris
$2.99 The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi
The Essex Serpent
$4.49 The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry
Mika in Real Life
$4.99 Mika in Real Life by Emiko Jean
The Mystery Guest
$2.99 The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose
The Perfect Find
$2.99 The Perfect Find by Tia Williams
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Covenant of Water
$5.24 The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
Gallows Hill
$2.49 Gallows Hill by Darcy Coates
Clytemnestra
$2.99 Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati
The Dead Take The A Train
$4.99 The Dead Take The A Train by Richard Kadrey and Cassandra Khaw
Previous Daily Deals

Women of Good Fortune
$5.99 Women of Good Fortune by Sophie Wan
Black Water Sister
$2.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho
Prudence
$2.99 Prudence by Gail Carriger
An American Marriage
$2.99 An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
