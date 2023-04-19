Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 19, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle
$1.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
Get This Deal
Well, That Was Unexpected
$1.99 Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto 
Get This Deal
The Heroes of Olympus, Books 1-3
$4.99 The Heroes of Olympus, Books 1-3 by Rich Riordan
Get This Deal
Daughter of Fortune
$1.99 Daughter of Fortune by Isabelle Allende
Get This Deal
The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections
$1.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk
Get This Deal
The Look of the Book: Jackets, Covers, and Art at the Edges of Literature
$4.99 The Look of the Book: Jackets, Covers, and Art at the Edges of Literature by Peter Mendelsund, David J. Alworth 
Get This Deal
The City of Dusk
$4.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Get This Deal
Daughters of Victory
$1.90 Daughters of Victory by Gabrielle Saab
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Mask of Mirrors
$2.99 The Mask of Mirrors by M. A. Carrick
Get This Deal
The Monsters We Defy
$2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope
Get This Deal
How to Stop Time
$1.99 How to Stop Time by Matt Haig
Get This Deal
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
$2.99 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes by Caitlin Doughty 
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Darkening
$2.99 The Darkening by Sunya Mara
Get This Deal
Velvet Was The Night
$2.99 Velvet Was The Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia 
Get This Deal
Will in the World
$1.99 Will in the World by Stephen Greenblatt
Get This Deal
Great Circle
$1.99 Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Get This Deal