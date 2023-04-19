Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 19, 2023 Deals Apr 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton Get This Deal $1.99 Well, That Was Unexpected by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $4.99 The Heroes of Olympus, Books 1-3 by Rich Riordan Get This Deal $1.99 Daughter of Fortune by Isabelle Allende Get This Deal $1.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk Get This Deal $4.99 The Look of the Book: Jackets, Covers, and Art at the Edges of Literature by Peter Mendelsund, David J. Alworth Get This Deal $4.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim Get This Deal $1.90 Daughters of Victory by Gabrielle Saab Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Mask of Mirrors by M. A. Carrick Get This Deal $2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope Get This Deal $1.99 How to Stop Time by Matt Haig Get This Deal $2.99 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes by Caitlin Doughty Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Darkening by Sunya Mara Get This Deal $2.99 Velvet Was The Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $1.99 Will in the World by Stephen Greenblatt Get This Deal $1.99 Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Pick Your Favorite Period Piece Films, Get a Historical Fiction Recommendation The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 10 Best Sci-Fi Robots from Books The Worst Books to See on a Dating Profile What is a RomCozy? 10 Books that Bring Together Romance and Cozy Mystery Tropes 8 Books Like For All Mankind On Apple TV+