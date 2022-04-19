Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 19, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Receive a FREE BOOK credit with a pre-order of BOOK LOVERS by Emily Henry

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by ThriftBooks. Receive a FREE BOOK credit with a pre-order of Book Lovers by Emily Henry.

Today's Featured Deals

The Story of More
$1.99 The Story of More by Hope Jahren
Get This Deal
Seraphina
$2.99 Seraphina by Rachel Hartman
Get This Deal
The Witch's Heart
$1.99 The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
Get This Deal
Deacon King Kong
$2.99 Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Get This Deal
The Paris Architect
$2.99 The Paris Architect by Charles Belfoure
Get This Deal
Version Zero
$1.99 Version Zero by David Yoon
Get This Deal
A Study In Scarlet Women
$2.99 A Study In Scarlet Women by Sherry Thomas
Get This Deal
Real Murders
$0.99 Real Murders by Charlaine Harris
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Tender Is the Flesh
$2.99 Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica
Get This Deal
The Queen of the Tearling
$1.99 The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Leviathan Wakes by James S. A. Corey for $2.99

The Ascendant Trilogy by K Arsenault Rivera for $2.99

Leave No Trace by Mindy Mejia for $1.99

The Lost and Found Bookshop by Susan Wiggs for $2.99

Graceling by Kristin Cashore for $1.99

Against the Loveless World by Susan Abulhawa for $1.99

Lost Roses by Martha Hall Kelly for $2.99

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta for $2.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99

Madame Fourcade's Secret War by Lynne Olson for $2.99

My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee for $4.99

Confessions by Kanae Minato, trans. Stephen Snyder for $2.99

How To Stop Time by Matt Haig for $1.99

As Long As Grass Grows by Dina Gilio-Whitaker for $2.99

The Witches of New York by Ami McKay for $1.99

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall for $2.99

City of Light, City of Poison by Holly Tucker for $1.99

Orhan's Inheritance by Aline Ohanesian for $1.99

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré for $1.99

Neuromancer by William Gibson for $1.99

The Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $4.99

Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman for $2.99

Rabbit Cake by Annie Hartnett for $1.99

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson for $2.99

A Beautiful Poison by Lydia Kang for $0.99