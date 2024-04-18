Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 18, 2024 Deals Apr 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Bright Dead Things by Ada Limón Get This Deal $1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea Rogers, Jeff Edwards Get This Deal $2.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko Get This Deal $2.99 Mr. Splitfoot by Samantha Hunt Get This Deal $3.99 Doppelganger by Naomi Klein Get This Deal $2.99 Difficult Women by Roxane Gay Get This Deal $2.99 Provenance by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $2.49 Gallows Hill by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $5.99 Women of Good Fortune by Sophie Wan Get This Deal $5.24 The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati Get This Deal $4.99 The Dead Take The A Train by Richard Kadrey and Cassandra Khaw Get This Deal $1.99 The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion Get This Deal $1.99 The Lost Ones by Sheena Kamal Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Prudence by Gail Carriger Get This Deal $4.99 Drunk On Love by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $2.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho Get This Deal $2.99 An American Marriage by Tayari Jones Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best New Book Releases Out April 16, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Best New Fantasy Books for Your Book Club 8 Sci-Noir Books that Blend Genres It's Art, Baby: Spring 2024 YA Comics and Graphic Novels Bookmory Review: Better Than Goodreads, But With Some Caveats