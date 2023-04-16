Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 16, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Hookup Dilemma
$0.99 The Hookup Dilemma by Constance Gillam
Get This Deal
The Children of Jocasta
$2.99 The Children of Jocasta by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal
The Siren
$0.99 The Siren by Tiffany Reisz
Get This Deal
Someday, Maybe
$5.99 Someday, Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli
Get This Deal
Before the Devil Breaks You
$3.99 Before the Devil Breaks You by Libba Bray
Get This Deal
The Iron Raven
$2.99 The Iron Raven by Julie Kagawa
Get This Deal
The Pleasing Hour
$2.99 The Pleasing Hour by Lily King
Get This Deal
Saint X
$3.99 Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
$2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp
Get This Deal
Play It as It Lays
$2.99 Play It as It Lays by Joan Didion
Get This Deal
Wolf Hall
$3.99 Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel
Get This Deal
A Rip Through Time
$2.99 A Rip Through Time by Kelley Armstrong
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022
$2.99 The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022 by Rebecca Roanhorse & John Joseph Adams
Get This Deal
Unmentionable
$3.99 Unmentionable by Therese Oneill
Get This Deal
The Kiss Curse
$2.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling
Get This Deal
The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry
$4.99 The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner
Get This Deal