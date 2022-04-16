Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 16, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee for $4.99
Confessions by Kanae Minato, trans. Stephen Snyder for $2.99
How To Stop Time by Matt Haig for $1.99
As Long As Grass Grows by Dina Gilio-Whitaker for $2.99
Animal by Lisa Taddeo for $6.99
The Witches of New York by Ami McKay for $1.99
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall for $2.99
City of Light, City of Poison by Holly Tucker for $1.99
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: The Illustrated Edition by Douglas Adams for $4.00
The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri for $2.99
Orhan's Inheritance by Aline Ohanesian for $1.99
The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré for $1.99
Neuromancer by William Gibson for $1.99
The Broken Girls by Simone St. James for $4.00
The Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $4.99
The Martian by Andy Weir for $4.50
Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman for $2.99
A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik for $2.99
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson for $4.50
My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson for $2.99
A Beautiful Poison by Lydia Kang for $0.99
'Salem's Lot by Stephen King for $4.50
A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson for $2.50
How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams for $3.50
In the Woods by Tana French for $1.99