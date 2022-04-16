Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee for $4.99

Confessions by Kanae Minato, trans. Stephen Snyder for $2.99

How To Stop Time by Matt Haig for $1.99

As Long As Grass Grows by Dina Gilio-Whitaker for $2.99

Animal by Lisa Taddeo for $6.99

The Witches of New York by Ami McKay for $1.99

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall for $2.99

City of Light, City of Poison by Holly Tucker for $1.99

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: The Illustrated Edition by Douglas Adams for $4.00

The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri for $2.99

Orhan's Inheritance by Aline Ohanesian for $1.99

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré for $1.99

Neuromancer by William Gibson for $1.99

The Broken Girls by Simone St. James for $4.00

The Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $4.99

The Martian by Andy Weir for $4.50

Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman for $2.99

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik for $2.99

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson for $4.50

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson for $2.99

A Beautiful Poison by Lydia Kang for $0.99

'Salem's Lot by Stephen King for $4.50

A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson for $2.50

How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams for $3.50

In the Woods by Tana French for $1.99