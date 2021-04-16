Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 16, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Hearts Unbroken by Cynthia by Leitich Smith for $0.99
The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu for $3.99
The Trial of Lizzie Borden by Cara Robertson for $2.99
I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson for $3.99
Temper by Layne Fargo for $1.99
Providence by Max Barry for $1.99
My Best Friend's Exorcism by Grady Hendrix for $2.99
Shadow of the Fox by Julie Kagawa for $1.99
Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99
The Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard for $2.99
The Joe Hill E-book Bundle by Joe Hill for $3.99
Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler for $2.99
Animals in Translation by Temple Grandin for $1.99
I'd Tell You I Love You But Then I'd Have to Kill You by Ally Carter for $0.99
Huntress by Malinda Lo for $1.99
The Witching Hour by Anne Rice for $2.99
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99
The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich for $2.99
The Banks by Roxane Gay for $1.99
The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
The Diviners by Libba Bray for $3.99
The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99
Bunny by Mona Awad for $4.99
Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99
Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for $2.99