Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 15, 2023 Deals Apr 15, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp Get This Deal $3.99 The Collected Novels Volume One by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal $4.99 The Collected Novels Volume Two by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal $5.99 Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi Get This Deal $2.99 Play It as It Lays by Joan Didion Get This Deal $3.99 Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel Get This Deal $4.99 High on the Hog by Jessica B. Harris Get This Deal $2.99 A Rip Through Time by Kelley Armstrong Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Will in the World by Stephen Greenblatt Get This Deal $1.99 The Paying Guests by Sarah Waters Get This Deal $1.99 Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez Get This Deal $1.99 Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022 by Rebecca Roanhorse & John Joseph Adams Get This Deal $3.99 Unmentionable by Therese Oneill Get This Deal $2.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $4.99 The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner Get This Deal You Might Also Like What's Coach Beard Reading?: Every Book in TED LASSO Season 2 Why Roald Dahl Does Not Deserve a Second Chance 22 of the Best Graphic Novels of All Time Grow Up! 9 Adult Versions of Favorite Childhood Books 8 Incredible Authors Like R.F. Kuang 15 Bookish Things That Millennials Have Ruined