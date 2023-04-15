Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 15, 2023

Today's Featured Deals

Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet
$2.99 Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp
The Collected Novels Volume One
$3.99 The Collected Novels Volume One by Alice Hoffman
The Collected Novels Volume Two
$4.99 The Collected Novels Volume Two by Alice Hoffman
Before Your Memory Fades
$5.99 Before Your Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Play It as It Lays
$2.99 Play It as It Lays by Joan Didion
Wolf Hall
$3.99 Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel
High on the Hog
$4.99 High on the Hog by Jessica B. Harris
A Rip Through Time
$2.99 A Rip Through Time by Kelley Armstrong
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Will in the World
$1.99 Will in the World by Stephen Greenblatt
The Paying Guests
$1.99 The Paying Guests by Sarah Waters
Love in the Time of Cholera
$1.99 Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez
Great Circle
$1.99 Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Previous Daily Deals

The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022
$2.99 The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022 by Rebecca Roanhorse & John Joseph Adams
Unmentionable
$3.99 Unmentionable by Therese Oneill
The Kiss Curse
$2.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling
The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry
$4.99 The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner
