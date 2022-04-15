Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 15, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Thrift Books Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Thrift Books.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Shadow of What Was Lost by James Islington for $2.99

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy: The Illustrated Edition by Douglas Adams for $4.00

The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri for $2.99

Orhan's Inheritance by Aline Ohanesian for $1.99

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré for $1.99

Neuromancer by William Gibson for $1.99

The Broken Girls by Simone St. James for $4.00

The Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $4.99

The Martian by Andy Weir for $4.50

Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman for $2.99

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik for $2.99

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson for $4.50

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson for $2.99

A Beautiful Poison by Lydia Kang for $0.99

'Salem's Lot by Stephen King for $4.50

A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson for $2.50

How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams for $3.50

In the Woods by Tana French for $1.99

Beach Read by Emily Henry for $4.50

Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez for $1.99

Dune by Frank Herbert for $4.99

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles for $4.99

Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon for $1.99

Here for It by R. Eric Thomas for $2.99

For colored girls who have considered suicide/When the rainbow is enuf by Ntozake Shange for $1.99

The Little Friend by Donna Tartt for $1.99

Six Angry Girls by Adrienne Kisner for $2.99

Make Your Home Among Strangers by Jennine Capó Crucet for $2.99

A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins for $2.99

Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons for $1.99

American Cheese: An Indulgent Odyssey Through the Artisan Cheese World by Joe Berkowitz for $1.99

Rabbit Cake by Annie Hartnett for $1.99