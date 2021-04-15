Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 15, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Temper by Layne Fargo for $1.99
Providence by Max Barry for $1.99
My Best Friend's Exorcism byGrady Hendrix for $2.99
Shadow of the Fox by Julie Kagawa for $1.99
Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99
The Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard for $2.99
The Joe Hill E-book Bundle by Joe Hill for $3.99
Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler for $2.99
Animals in Translation by Temple Grandin for $1.99
I'd Tell You I Love You But Then I'd Have to Kill You by Ally Carter for $0.99
Huntress by Malinda Lo for $1.99
The Witching Hour by Anne Rice for $2.99
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99
The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich for $2.99
The Banks by Roxane Gay for $1.99
The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
The Diviners by Libba Bray for $3.99
The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99
Bunny by Mona Awad for $4.99
Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99
Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for $2.99