Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 15, 2021

FSG Work in Progress

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by FSG Work in Progress.

Today's Featured Deals

Hearts Unbroken
$0.99Hearts Unbroken by Cynthia Leitich Smith
Get This Deal
The Frangipani Tree Mystery
$3.99The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu
Get This Deal
Still Lives
$1.99Still Lives by Maria Hummel
Get This Deal
Who Is Vera Kelly?
$2.99Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The Trial of Lizzie Borden
$2.99The Trial of Lizzie Borden by Cara Robertson
Get This Deal
I Might Regret This
$3.99I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Temper by Layne Fargo for $1.99

Providence by Max Barry for $1.99

My Best Friend's Exorcism byGrady Hendrix for $2.99

Shadow of the Fox by Julie Kagawa for $1.99

Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99

The Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard for $2.99

The Joe Hill E-book Bundle by Joe Hill for $3.99

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler for $2.99

Animals in Translation by Temple Grandin for $1.99

I'd Tell You I Love You But Then I'd Have to Kill You by Ally Carter for $0.99

Huntress by Malinda Lo for $1.99

The Witching Hour by Anne Rice for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich for $2.99

The Banks by Roxane Gay for $1.99

The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99

The Diviners by Libba Bray for $3.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

Bunny by Mona Awad for $4.99

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for $2.99

Enter to win your very own library cart!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!