Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for April 14, 2023 Deals Apr 14, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery $1.99 Will in the World by Stephen Greenblatt $2.99 A Dirty Job by Christoper Moore $1.99 The Moor's Account by Laila Lalami $1.99 The Paying Guests by Sarah Waters $1.99 Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez $1.99 Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead $1.99 The Cheerleaders by Kara Thomas In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers $1.99 The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer Elsbai $2.50 The City of Dreaming Books by Walter Moers $1.99 Glitterland by Alexis Hall Previous Daily Deals $5.99 Better than Fiction by Alexa Martin $2.99 Full Throttle: Stories by Joe Hill $1.99 The Hollow Places by T. Kingfisher $1.99 Wash Day Diaries by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith