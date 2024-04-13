Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 13, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Oh Miriam!
$1.99 Oh Miriam! by Miriam Margoyles
Get This Deal
Death of a Lesser God
$0.99 Death of a Lesser God by Vaseem Khan
Get This Deal
City of Beasts
$4.99 City of Beasts by Corrie Wang
Get This Deal
Hunted
$2.49 Hunted by Darcy Coates
Get This Deal
We Are All So Good at Smiling
$2.99 We Are All So Good at Smiling by Amber McBride
Get This Deal
Slaying the Dragon
$2.99 Slaying the Dragon by Ben Riggs
Get This Deal
John Woman
$2.99 John Woman by Walter Mosley
Get This Deal
A Stitch in Time
$3.49 A Stitch in Time by Kelley Armstrong
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Witches Steeped in Gold
$2.99 Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart
Get This Deal
The Chateau
$1.99 The Chateau by Jaclyn Goldis
Get This Deal
The Dead Romantics
$4.99 The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston
Get This Deal
Ancillary Justice
$2.99 Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Galatea
$1.99 Galatea by Madeline Miller
Get This Deal
The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper
$1.99 The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper by Hallie Rubenhold
Get This Deal
The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs
$1.99 The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs by Steve Brusatte
Get This Deal
Skin of the Sea
$1.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
Get This Deal