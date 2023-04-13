Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 13, 2023 Deals Apr 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Follow Your Heart by Brenda Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 Glitterland by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $2.99 The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry Get This Deal $1.99 The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer Elsbai Get This Deal $2.99 The City of Dreaming Books by Walter Moers Get This Deal $2.99 All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers Get This Deal $5.99 Better than Fiction by Alexa Martin Get This Deal $2.99 Full Throttle: Stories by Joe Hill Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Hole We're In by Gabrielle Zevin Get This Deal $1.99 Wash Day Diaries by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith Get This Deal $2.99 Paperback Crush: The Totally Radical History of '80s and '90s Teen Fiction by Gabrielle Moss Get This Deal $1.99 The World of Pondside by Mary Helen Stefaniak Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Weird Things Customers Say in Bookstores by Jen Campbell Get This Deal $1.99 The Hollow Places by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.99 The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022 by Rebecca Roanhorse & John Joseph Adams Get This Deal $1.99 Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes Get This Deal You Might Also Like Affordable Book Depository Alternatives 22 of the Best Graphic Novels of All Time 20 Must-Read Indigenous Historical Fiction Books Set In North America "There Needs To Be Some Book Burning:" Montana Senate Debates Obscenity Bill Texas County Would Rather Close Their Public Library Than Return Banned Books to Shelves The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists