Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 12, 2023 Deals Apr 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Into The Water by Paula Hawkins Get This Deal $2.99 The Hole We're In by Gabrielle Zevin Get This Deal $2.99 The Liar's Dictionary by Eley Williams Get This Deal $2.99 The Real Lolita by Sarah Weinman Get This Deal $4.99 The Other Americans by Laila Lalami Get This Deal $1.99 The World of Pondside by Mary Helen Stefaniak Get This Deal $2.99 The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters Get This Deal $4.99 Recipe for a Perfect Wife by Karma Brown Get This Deal $1.99 Wash Day Diaries by Jamila Rowser and Robyn Smith Get This Deal $2.99 Paperback Crush: The Totally Radical History of '80s and '90s Teen Fiction by Gabrielle Moss Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $6.99 The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee Get This Deal $2.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $4.99 The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner Get This Deal $2.99 The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022 by Rebecca Roanhorse & John Joseph Adams Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 City of the Beasts by Isabel Allende Get This Deal $1.99 Wild and Wicked Things by Francesa May Get This Deal $1.99 Valentine by Elizabeth Wetmore Get This Deal $1.99 Weird Things Customers Say in Bookstores by Jen Campbell Get This Deal You Might Also Like Affordable Book Depository Alternatives 20 Must-Read Indigenous Historical Fiction Books Set In North America Texas County Would Rather Close Their Public Library Than Return Banned Books to Shelves The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The 22 Best Cyberpunk Novels of All Time Anti-Book Ban Billboard Burned in Louisiana; Fundraiser, Protest Planned