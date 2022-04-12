Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
HarperKids

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by HarperKids.

Today's Featured Deals

'Salem's Lot
$4.50 'Salem's Lot by Stephen King
Get This Deal
An Extraordinary Union
$1.99 An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
A Deadly Education
$2.99 A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik
Get This Deal
Empire of Sand
$2.99 Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri
Get This Deal
A Short History of Nearly Everything
$2.50 A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson
Get This Deal
How to Fail at Flirting
$3.50 How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams
Get This Deal
Practical Magic
$2.99 Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal
In the Woods
$1.99 In the Woods by Tana French
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Beach Read
$4.50 Beach Read by Emily Henry
Get This Deal
Love in the Time of Cholera
$1.99 Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Dune by Frank Herbert for $4.99

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles for $4.99

Code Name Hélène by Ariel Lawhon for $1.99

Here for It by R. Eric Thomas for $2.99

For colored girls who have considered suicide/When the rainbow is enuf by Ntozake Shange for $1.99

Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee by Dee Brown for $1.99

The Little Friend by Donna Tartt for $1.99

Six Angry Girls by Adrienne Kisner for $2.99

Make Your Home Among Strangers by Jennine Capó Crucet for $2.99

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa for $1.99

A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins for $2.99

Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons for $1.99

American Cheese: An Indulgent Odyssey Through the Artisan Cheese World by Joe Berkowitz for $1.99

Rabbit Cake by Annie Hartnett for $1.99

Barbed Wire Heart by Tess Sharpe for $2.99

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire for $2.99

The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates for $4.99

Here We Are: Feminism for the Real World by Kelly Jensen for $1.99

The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray for $4.99

The Japanese Lover by Isabel Allende for $1.99

How to Stop Time by Matt Haig for $1.99

The Cafe by the Sea by Jenny Colgan for $1.99

Jackaby by William Ritter for $1.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99

The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni by Nikki Giovanni for $1.99