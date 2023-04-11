Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 11, 2023 Deals Apr 11, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 The Invitation by Lucy Foley Get This Deal $1.99 Iona Iverson's Rules for Commuting by Clare Pooley Get This Deal $2.99 The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022 by Rebecca Roanhorse & John Joseph Adams Get This Deal $2.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $2.99 The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide Get This Deal $4.99 The White Album by Joan Didion Get This Deal $1.99 The Women of Troy by Pat Barker Get This Deal $1.99 Hearts Unbroken by Cynthia Leitch Smith Get This Deal $4.99 The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner Get This Deal $6.99 The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 City of the Beasts by Isabel Allende Get This Deal $1.99 Wild and Wicked Things by Francesa May Get This Deal $1.99 Valentine by Elizabeth Wetmore Get This Deal $2.99 Twice a Quinceañera by Yamile Saied Méndez Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Hollow Places by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $1.99 Weird Things Customers Say in Bookstores by Jen Campbell Get This Deal $4.99 The House Witch by Delemhach Get This Deal $1.99 The Graveyard Apartment by Mariko Koike Get This Deal You Might Also Like Affordable Book Depository Alternatives The 22 Best Cyberpunk Novels of All Time We Interrupt Your Scrolling to Bring You 10 Analog Horror Books The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Why I Deleted My Goodreads TBR (And Why You Probably Should, Too) These Are Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2022