Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Invitation
$3.99 The Invitation by Lucy Foley
Get This Deal
Iona Iverson's Rules for Commuting
$1.99 Iona Iverson's Rules for Commuting by Clare Pooley
Get This Deal
The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022
$2.99 The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022 by Rebecca Roanhorse & John Joseph Adams
Get This Deal
The Kiss Curse
$2.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling
Get This Deal
The Goodbye Coast
$2.99 The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide
Get This Deal
The White Album
$4.99 The White Album by Joan Didion
Get This Deal
The Women of Troy
$1.99 The Women of Troy by Pat Barker
Get This Deal
Hearts Unbroken
$1.99 Hearts Unbroken by Cynthia Leitch Smith
Get This Deal
The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry
$4.99 The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner
Get This Deal
The Song of the Cell
$6.99 The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

City of the Beasts
$2.99 City of the Beasts by Isabel Allende
Get This Deal
Wild and Wicked Things
$1.99 Wild and Wicked Things by Francesa May
Get This Deal
Valentine
$1.99 Valentine by Elizabeth Wetmore
Get This Deal
Twice a Quinceañera
$2.99 Twice a Quinceañera by Yamile Saied Méndez
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Hollow Places
$1.99 The Hollow Places by T. Kingfisher
Get This Deal
Weird Things Customers Say in Bookstores
$1.99 Weird Things Customers Say in Bookstores by Jen Campbell
Get This Deal
The House Witch
$4.99 The House Witch by Delemhach
Get This Deal
The Graveyard Apartment
$1.99 The Graveyard Apartment by Mariko Koike
Get This Deal