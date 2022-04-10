Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 10, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
ThriftBooks

Receive a FREE BOOK credit with your pre-order of the latest Cat Kid!

Today's Featured Deals

The Priory of the Orange Tree
$3.99 The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon
Get This Deal
Kitchen Confidential
$3.99 Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain
Get This Deal
The Mystery of Mrs. Christie
$2.99 The Mystery of Mrs. Christie by Marie Benedict
Get This Deal
The Secret, Book & Scone Society
$1.99 The Secret, Book & Scone Society by Ellery Adams
Get This Deal
I'm Judging You: The Do-Better Manual
$3.99 I'm Judging You: The Do-Better Manual by Luvvie Ajayi
Get This Deal
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
$1.99 Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee by Dee Brown
Get This Deal
Collected Essays
$3.99 Collected Essays by Joan Didion
Get This Deal
For colored girls who have considered suicide/When the rainbow is enuf
$1.99 For colored girls who have considered suicide/When the rainbow is enuf by Ntozake Shange
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Little Friend
$1.99 The Little Friend by Donna Tartt
Get This Deal
Six Angry Girls
$2.99 Six Angry Girls by Adrienne Kisner
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Make Your Home Among Strangers by Jennine Capó Crucet for $2.99

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa for $1.99

A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins for $2.99

The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson for $1.99

Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons for $1.99

American Cheese: An Indulgent Odyssey Through the Artisan Cheese World by Joe Berkowitz for $1.99

Rabbit Cake by Annie Hartnett for $1.99

Barbed Wire Heart by Tess Sharpe for $2.99

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire for $2.99

The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates for $4.99

Here We Are: Feminism for the Real World by Kelly Jensen for $1.99

The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray for $4.99

The Japanese Lover by Isabel Allende for $1.99

How to Stop Time by Matt Haig for $1.99

The Cafe by the Sea by Jenny Colgan for $1.99

Jackaby by William Ritter for $1.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99

The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni by Nikki Giovanni for $1.99

Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi for $.99

Small World by Jonathan Evison for $5.99

Carrie by Stephen King for $1.99

Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart for $1.99

The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set by Elena Ferrante for $3.99

Beartown by Fredrik Backman for $2.99

The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell'Antonia for $1.99