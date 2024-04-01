Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 1, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deal

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
$1.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
Educated
$2.99 Educated by Tara Westover
Wings of Ebony
$2.99 Wings of Ebony by J. Elle
What You Are Looking For Is In The Library
$2.99 What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko Aoyama, trans. Alison Watts
Evicted
$1.99 Evicted by Matthew Desmond
March
$1.99 March by Geraldine Brooks
Bad Cree
$4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
The Neapolitan Sisters
$1.99 The Neapolitan Sisters by Margo Candela
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Last Day
$4.99 Last Day by Domenica Ruta
The Duke Who Didn't
$4.99 The Duke Who Didn't by Courtney Milan
The Fervor
$4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
Ayesha at Last
$4.99 Ayesha at Last by Uzma Jalaluddin
Previous Daily Deals

The Raven Tower
$2.99 The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie
The Rose Code
$1.99 The Rose Code by Kate Quinn
First, We Make the Beast Beautiful
$1.99 First, We Make the Beast Beautiful by Sarah Wilson
Women in the Kitchen
$1.99 Women in the Kitchen by Anne Willan
