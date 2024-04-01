Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 1, 2024 Deals Apr 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $1.99 The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 Educated by Tara Westover Get This Deal $2.99 Wings of Ebony by J. Elle Get This Deal $2.99 What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko Aoyama, trans. Alison Watts Get This Deal $1.99 Evicted by Matthew Desmond Get This Deal $1.99 March by Geraldine Brooks Get This Deal $4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns Get This Deal $1.99 The Neapolitan Sisters by Margo Candela Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99 Last Day by Domenica Ruta Get This Deal $4.99 The Duke Who Didn't by Courtney Milan Get This Deal $4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $4.99 Ayesha at Last by Uzma Jalaluddin Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $1.99 The Rose Code by Kate Quinn Get This Deal $1.99 First, We Make the Beast Beautiful by Sarah Wilson Get This Deal $1.99 Women in the Kitchen by Anne Willan Get This Deal You Might Also Like 1980s Sci-Fi Books That Aged Badly (And 4 Still Worth Reading) Books that Break Your Heart and Put It Back Together Again We All Sleuth: 11 New Mystery Thriller Books For April 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Book Club Books for 2024 Book Riot's Deals of the Day for March 31, 2024