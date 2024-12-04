Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deal of the Day for December 4, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The 7-10 Split

$2.99

The 7-10 Split by Karmen Lee
Get This Deal
Fathomfolk

$2.99

Fathomfolk by Eliza Chan
Get This Deal
The Wild Huntress

$2.99

The Wild Huntress by Emily Lloyd-Jones
Get This Deal
All This Could Be Different

$2.99

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews
Get This Deal
August Kitko and the Mechas from Space

$1.99

August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White
Get This Deal
Swift and Saddled

$1.99

Swift and Saddled by Lyla Sage
Get This Deal
The Magician's Assistant

$1.99

The Magician's Assistant by Ann Patchett
Get This Deal
Boys, Beasts, & Men

$4.99

Boys, Beasts, & Men by Sam J. Miller
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Daughter of Fair Verona

$1.99

A Daughter of Fair Verona by Christina Dodd
Get This Deal
What My Bones Know

$1.99

What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo
Get This Deal
The Making of Middle-earth

$4.99

The Making of Middle-earth by Christopher A. Snyder
Get This Deal
The Lost City of Z

$1.99

The Lost City of Z by The Lost City of Z
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Ariadne

$2.99

Ariadne by Jennifer Saint
Get This Deal
Son of the Storm

$4.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Get This Deal
The Fox Wife

$1.99

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
Get This Deal
Looking for Smoke

$2.99

Looking for Smoke by K. A. Cobell
Get This Deal