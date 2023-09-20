Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for September 20, 2023 Deals Sep 20, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $3.99 A Sari for Ammi by Mamta Nainy & Sandhya Prabhat Get This Deal $1.99 The Abominable Snowman by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $1.99 The Secret World of Plants by Ben Hoare Get This Deal $4.99 Cora Cooks Pancit by Dorina Lazo Gilmore & Kristi Valiant Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here are the Highest-Rated Books From Every Country The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 9 Nonfiction Books To Make You Rethink the World Around You The Best New Book Releases Out September 19, 2023 20 Must-Read Stories of Eerie Cabins and Haunted Homes 20 of the Most Thought-Provoking, Philosophical Science Fiction Books of All Time