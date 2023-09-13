Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for September 13, 2023 Deals Sep 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Princess Academy by Shannon Hale Get This Deal $2.99 Frizzy by Claribel A. Ortega & Rose Bousamra Get This Deal $1.99 Jo Bright and the Seven Bots by Deborah Underwood & Meg Hunt Get This Deal $4.99 Gaby's Latin American Kitchen by Gaby Melian Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Magical Libraries in Fiction The Best New Book Releases Out September 12, 2023 FROG AND TOAD Knew I Was Gay Before I Did More Like Miyazaki: 13 Mesmerizing Manga and Graphic Novels for Fans of Hayao Miyazaki Can You Match the Collective Noun with the Animal Group It Describes? Book Banners May Force Closure of a Virginia Public Library October 1