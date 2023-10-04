Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for October 4, 2023 Deals Oct 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Answers in the Pages by David Levithan Get This Deal $2.99 The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton Get This Deal $2.99 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers by Fred Rogers & Luke Flowers Get This Deal $2.99 Ghoulish Goodies by Sharon Bowers Get This Deal $1.99 Attack of the Fluffy Bunnies by Andrea Beaty & Dan Santat Get This Deal $2.99 Pilar Ramirez and the Escape from Zafa by Julian Randall Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 20 Best Debut Fantasy Books Ever Written YA Author Echo Brown Dies at 39 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 20 Must Read Mystery Books as Recommended by Mystery Writers The Best New Book Releases Out October 3, 2023 10 New Knockout Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Landing October 2023