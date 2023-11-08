Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for November 8, 2023 Deals Nov 8, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Fry Bread by Kevin Noble Maillard & Juana Martinez-Neal Get This Deal $2.99 Celebrate Your Body (and Its Changes, Too!) by Sonya Renee Taylor Get This Deal $0.99 Pancake Jake and Wally Waffle by Sharon O'Donnell Get This Deal $1.99 Unusual Creatures by Michael Hearst Get This Deal $1.99 Cat Eyes by Laura Lee Get This Deal $1.99 Izzy at the End of the World by K. A. Reynolds Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 16 Books Most Commonly Stolen from High School Libraries The 20 Most Influential Mystery Novels of the Last 10 Years The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out November 7, 2023 A Pennsylvania Public Library Had Funding Cut Because of LGBTQ+ Books. Then, An Olympian Stepped In. The 20 Best Gifts for Readers 2023