Children's Deals Book Riot's Children's Deals of the Day for November 15, 2023 Deals Nov 15, 2023 Today's Featured Deals $1.99 The Beatryce Prophecy by Kate DiCamillo & Sophie Blackall Get This Deal $4.99 I Am Not a Label by Cerrie Burnell & Lauren Mark Baldo Get This Deal $1.99 Puppy Love by P.K. Hallinan & Tyson Ranes Get This Deal $2.99 The Second Chance of Benjamin Waterfalls by James Bird Get This Deal