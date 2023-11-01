Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for November 1, 2023 Deals Nov 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Be Thankful, Pout-Pout Fish by Deborah Diesen & Dan Hanna Get This Deal $2.99 Happy Diwali! by Sanyukta Mathur & Courtney Pippin-Mathur Get This Deal $1.99 Snoopy: First Beagle in Space by Charles M. Schulz Get This Deal $1.99 Construction Site: Farming Strong, All Year Long by Sherri Duskey Rinker & AG Ford Get This Deal $1.99 Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Atlas by Evan Narcisse & Shawn Martinbrough Get This Deal $1.99 Joy, to the World by Kai Shappley & Lisa Bunker Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out October 31, 2023 What's With All the Writing Cults in Fiction? An Exploration 8 New SFF Releases You Should Read This November "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives What Are The Book-Owning and Book-Reading Habits of Americans? Two New Reports Shed Insight