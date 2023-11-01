Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for November 1, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Be Thankful, Pout-Pout Fish
$2.99 Be Thankful, Pout-Pout Fish by Deborah Diesen & Dan Hanna
Happy Diwali!
$2.99 Happy Diwali! by Sanyukta Mathur & Courtney Pippin-Mathur
Snoopy: First Beagle in Space
$1.99 Snoopy: First Beagle in Space by Charles M. Schulz
Construction Site: Farming Strong, All Year Long
$1.99 Construction Site: Farming Strong, All Year Long by Sherri Duskey Rinker & AG Ford
Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Atlas
$1.99 Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Atlas by Evan Narcisse & Shawn Martinbrough
Joy, to the World
$1.99 Joy, to the World by Kai Shappley & Lisa Bunker
