Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for May 31, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
I Dream of Popo
$2.99 I Dream of Popo by Livia Blackburne, Julia Kuo
My Mommy Medicine
$2.99 My Mommy Medicine by Edwidge Danticat and Shannon Wright
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
$2.99 If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff, Felicia Bond
A Bear Called Paddington
$1.99 A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond, Peggy Fortnum
A World without Princes (The School for Good and Evil #2)
$1.99 A World without Princes (The School for Good and Evil #2) by Soman Chainani, Iacopo Bruno
House of Many Ways (Howl's Castle Book 3)
$1.99 House of Many Ways (Howl's Castle Book 3) by Diana Wynne Jones
Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom
$1.99 Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom by Louis Sachar
Mary Poppins in the Park
$1.99 Mary Poppins in the Park by P.L. Travers, Mary Shepard
