Children's Deals Book Riot's Children's Deals of the Day for May 31, 2023 Deals May 31, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 I Dream of Popo by Livia Blackburne, Julia Kuo Get This Deal $2.99 My Mommy Medicine by Edwidge Danticat and Shannon Wright Get This Deal $2.99 If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff, Felicia Bond Get This Deal $1.99 A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond, Peggy Fortnum Get This Deal $1.99 A World without Princes (The School for Good and Evil #2) by Soman Chainani, Iacopo Bruno Get This Deal $1.99 House of Many Ways (Howl's Castle Book 3) by Diana Wynne Jones Get This Deal $1.99 Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom by Louis Sachar Get This Deal $1.99 Mary Poppins in the Park by P.L. Travers, Mary Shepard Get This Deal