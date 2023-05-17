Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for May 17, 2023 Deals May 17, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Does a Bulldozer Have a Butt? by Derick Wilder, K-Fai Steele Get This Deal $1.99 No One Owns the Colors by Gianna Davy, Brenda Rodriguez Get This Deal $1.99 The Girl in White by Lindsay Currie Get This Deal $2.99 Team Chu and the Battle of Blackwood Arena by Julie C. Dao Get This Deal $2.99 Theodore Boone: Kid Lawyer by John Grisham Get This Deal $1.99 Calling on Dragons by Patricia C. Wrede Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match The Mystery Novel to Its Opening Line? 24 Life-Changing Healing Books 8 Award-Winning Fantasy Books You've Probably Never Heard Of Here are the Winners of the 58th Annual Nebula Awards! Judge a Book by Its Cover and Get a Perfect Book Recommendation Boo Who: 9 Classic Horror Books, Old and New