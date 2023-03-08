Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for March 8, 2023

Disney Manga: Descendants - Evie's Wicked Runway
$1.99 Disney Manga: Descendants - Evie's Wicked Runway by Jason Muell, Natsuki Minami
It's Not The Three Little Pigs
$2.50 It's Not The Three Little Pigs by Josh Funk, Edwardian Taylor
My Grandpa is a Dinosaur
$1.99 My Grandpa is a Dinosaur by Richard Fairgray, Terry Jones
Hiccupotamus
$1.99 Hiccupotamus by Aaron Zenz
Babies Around the World
$0.99 Babies Around the World by Tamara Burke, Violet Lemay
An Equal Shot: How the Law Title IX Changed America
$2.99 An Equal Shot: How the Law Title IX Changed America by Helaine Becker, Dow Phumiruk
