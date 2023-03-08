Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for March 8, 2023 Deals Mar 8, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Disney Manga: Descendants - Evie's Wicked Runway by Jason Muell, Natsuki Minami Get This Deal $2.50 It's Not The Three Little Pigs by Josh Funk, Edwardian Taylor Get This Deal $1.99 My Grandpa is a Dinosaur by Richard Fairgray, Terry Jones Get This Deal $1.99 Hiccupotamus by Aaron Zenz Get This Deal $0.99 Babies Around the World by Tamara Burke, Violet Lemay Get This Deal $2.99 An Equal Shot: How the Law Title IX Changed America by Helaine Becker, Dow Phumiruk Get This Deal You Might Also Like Noting "Changed Complexion of Staff," Elmwood Park Public Library Board Takes Over: A Case Study in Library De-Professionalization What's Coach Beard Reading?: Every Book in TED LASSO Season 2 The Dragon's Gold: 20 of the Best Award-Winning Fantasy Books 6 of the Best Ways to Get Paid to Read Books 14 New Mystery, Thrillers, & True Crime For Great Crime-y March Reading 10 Books Like LEGENDS AND LATTES