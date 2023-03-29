Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for March 29, 2023

Our Planet! There's No Place Like Earth
$2.99 Our Planet! There's No Place Like Earth by Stacy McAnulty, David Litchfield
The Upside Down Hat
$1.99 The Upside Down Hat by Stephen Barr, Gracey Zhang
Skunk and Badger
$1.99 Skunk and Badger by Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen
Hudson and Tallulah Take Sides
$2.50 Hudson and Tallulah Take Sides by Anna Kang, Christopher Weyant
Dear Sweet Pea
$1.99 Dear Sweet Pea by Julie Murphy
Esperanza Rising
$3.99 Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan
