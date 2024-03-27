Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for March 27, 2024 Deals Mar 27, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $0.99 A Camping Spree with Mr. Magee by Chris Van Dusen Get This Deal $1.99 Twintuition: Double Vision by Tia & Tamera Mowry Get This Deal $2.99 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood by Fred Rogers & Luke Flowers Get This Deal $1.99 Long Goes to Dragon School by Helen H. Wu & Mae Besom Get This Deal You Might Also Like 1980s Sci-Fi Books That Aged Badly (And 4 Still Worth Reading) The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out March 26, 2024 Jimmy Fallon's Book Club is Doing a March Madness-Style Bracket for Their Next Pick How to Organize Your TBR List: 7 of the Best Strategies 10 Fresh Urban Fantasy Books and Series