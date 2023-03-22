Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for March 22, 2023 Deals Mar 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Courage Hats by Kate Hoefler, Jessixa Bagley Get This Deal $2.99 Sharice's Big Voice: A Native Kid Becomes a Congresswoman by Sharice Davids, Nancy K. Mays, Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley Get This Deal $1.99 Little Wonder by Claire Keene Get This Deal $1.99 Bear and the Whisper of the Wind by Marianne Dubuc Get This Deal $2.50 Dancing with Daddy by Anitra Rowe Schulte, Ziyue Chen Get This Deal $1.99 And Then I Turned Into a Mermaid by Laura Kirkpatrick Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Influential Sci-Fi Books of the Past 10 Years 8 Books That the Authors Regretted Writing The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 10 YA Books That Critics and Readers Don't Agree On 10 Gothic Steampunk Books to Read by Lamplight The Scandalous Life of Natalie Clifford Barney