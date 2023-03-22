Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for March , 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Courage Hats
$1.99 Courage Hats by Kate Hoefler, Jessixa Bagley
Sharice's Big Voice: A Native Kid Becomes a Congresswoman
$2.99 Sharice's Big Voice: A Native Kid Becomes a Congresswoman by Sharice Davids, Nancy K. Mays, Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley
Little Wonder
$1.99 Little Wonder by Claire Keene
Bear and the Whisper of the Wind
$1.99 Bear and the Whisper of the Wind by Marianne Dubuc
Dancing with Daddy
$2.50 Dancing with Daddy by Anitra Rowe Schulte, Ziyue Chen
And Then I Turned Into a Mermaid
$1.99 And Then I Turned Into a Mermaid by Laura Kirkpatrick
