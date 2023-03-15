Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for March 15, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Premeditated Myrtle
$2.99 Premeditated Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce
Get This Deal
Curse of the Night Witch
$1.99 Curse of the Night Witch by Alex Aster
Get This Deal
Happy Hair
$1.99 Happy Hair by Mechal Renee Rose
Get This Deal
An Anthology of Aquatic Life
$1.99 An Anthology of Aquatic Life by Sam Hume and DK
Get This Deal
Our Beautiful Colors
$1.99 Our Beautiful Colors by Nikki Shannon Smith
Get This Deal
Monster and Boy
$2.99 Monster and Boy by Hannah Barnaby, Anoosha Syed
Get This Deal
Finn and the Intergalactic Lunchbox
$1.99 Finn and the Intergalactic Lunchbox by Michael Buckley
Get This Deal
Will We Always Hold Hands?
$1.99 Will We Always Hold Hands? by Christopher Cheng, Stephen Michael King
Get This Deal
Becoming Muhammad Ali
$1.99 Becoming Muhammad Ali by Kwame Alexander, James Patterson
Get This Deal
We're All Wonders
$1.99 We're All Wonders by R.J. Palacio
Get This Deal
Agent Moose
$2.99 Agent Moose by Mo O'Hara, Jess Bradley
Get This Deal
Isaiah Dunn is My Hero
$1.99 Isaiah Dunn is My Hero by Kelly J. Baptist
Get This Deal
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
$2.99 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood by Fred Rogers, Luke Flowers
Get This Deal
Attack of the Underwear Dragon
$1.99 Attack of the Underwear Dragon by Scott Rothman, Pete Oswald
Get This Deal
The Power of One: Every Act of Kindness Counts
$1.99 The Power of One: Every Act of Kindness Counts by Trudy Ludwig, Mike Curato
Get This Deal
The Nerviest Girl in the World
$1.99 The Nerviest Girl in the World by Melissa Wiley
Get This Deal
Finally, Something Dangerous: The One and Onlys and the Case of the Robot Crow
$1.99 Finally, Something Dangerous: The One and Onlys and the Case of the Robot Crow by Doug Cornett
Get This Deal
The Campaign
$2.99 The Campaign by Leila Sales, Kim Balacuit
Get This Deal