Children's Deals Book Riot's Children's Deals of the Day for March 15, 2023 Deals Mar 15, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Premeditated Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce Get This Deal $1.99 Curse of the Night Witch by Alex Aster Get This Deal $1.99 Happy Hair by Mechal Renee Rose Get This Deal $1.99 An Anthology of Aquatic Life by Sam Hume and DK Get This Deal $1.99 Our Beautiful Colors by Nikki Shannon Smith Get This Deal $2.99 Monster and Boy by Hannah Barnaby, Anoosha Syed Get This Deal $1.99 Finn and the Intergalactic Lunchbox by Michael Buckley Get This Deal $1.99 Will We Always Hold Hands? by Christopher Cheng, Stephen Michael King Get This Deal $1.99 Becoming Muhammad Ali by Kwame Alexander, James Patterson Get This Deal $1.99 We're All Wonders by R.J. Palacio Get This Deal $2.99 Agent Moose by Mo O'Hara, Jess Bradley Get This Deal $1.99 Isaiah Dunn is My Hero by Kelly J. Baptist Get This Deal $2.99 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood by Fred Rogers, Luke Flowers Get This Deal $1.99 Attack of the Underwear Dragon by Scott Rothman, Pete Oswald Get This Deal $1.99 The Power of One: Every Act of Kindness Counts by Trudy Ludwig, Mike Curato Get This Deal $1.99 The Nerviest Girl in the World by Melissa Wiley Get This Deal $1.99 Finally, Something Dangerous: The One and Onlys and the Case of the Robot Crow by Doug Cornett Get This Deal $2.99 The Campaign by Leila Sales, Kim Balacuit Get This Deal