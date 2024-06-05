Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for June 5, 2024 Deals Jun 5, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell by Chris ColferGet This Deal$1.99Mr. Watson's Chickens by Jarrett Dapier & Andrea TsurumiGet This Deal $1.99The Vanderbeekers to the Rescue by Karina Yan GlaserGet This Deal$0.99Ultimate Greek Mythology by L. J. Tracosas & Charli VinceGet This Deal You Might Also Like A Line of Book-Lovers a Mile Long Why Did a High Schooler Hand Her Superintendent A Book at Graduation? One Student's Year of Fighting Book Bans. The Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge (So Far) 10 New Horror Books Coming Out in June to Give You the Chills Time To Sleuth: 14 New Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books for June 2024 10 Must-Read New Nonfiction Releases for June 2024