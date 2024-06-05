Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for June 5, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell

$1.99

The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell by Chris Colfer
Get This Deal
Mr. Watson's Chickens

$1.99

Mr. Watson's Chickens by Jarrett Dapier & Andrea Tsurumi
Get This Deal
The Vanderbeekers to the Rescue

$1.99

The Vanderbeekers to the Rescue by Karina Yan Glaser
Get This Deal
Ultimate Greek Mythology

$0.99

Ultimate Greek Mythology by L. J. Tracosas & Charli Vince
Get This Deal