Children's Deals Book Riot's Children's Deals of the Day for June 28, 2023 Deals Jun 28, 2023 $1.99 You Made Me a Dad by Laurenne Sala, Mike Malbrough Get This Deal $1.99 Heart and Soul: The Story of America and African Americans by Kadir Nelson Get This Deal $2.99 Something's Wrong!: A Bear, a Hare, and Some Underwear by Jory John, Erin Kraan Get This Deal $1.99 Sydney & Simon: Full Steam Ahead! by Paul A. Reynolds Get This Deal $1.99 Heroes and Horses by Caroline Hickey, Teresa Martinez Get This Deal $ For Black Girls Like Me by Mariama J. Lockington Get This Deal $1.99 Both Can Be True by Jules Machias Get This Deal $0.99 Don't Tell Him I'm a Mermaid by Laura Kirkpatrick Get This Deal