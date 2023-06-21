Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for June 21, 2023

Amari and the Night Brothers
$2.99 Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston
Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends
$1.99 Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends by Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre
Inside Out and Back Again
$2.99 Inside Out and Back Again by Thanhha Lai
One Crazy Summer
$1.99 One Crazy Summer by One Crazy Summer
From the Desk of Zoe Washington
$1.99 From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks
Ralph S. Mouse
$1.99 Ralph S. Mouse by Beverly Cleary
A Boy Called Bat
$1.99 A Boy Called Bat by Elana K. Arnold
Enola Holmes: The Graphic Novels
$1.99 Enola Holmes: The Graphic Novels by Serena Blasco, Tanya Gold
Theo Tan and the Fox Spirit
$2.99 Theo Tan and the Fox Spirit by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Borrowers
$1.99 The Borrowers by Mary Norton, Beth Krush, JOe Krush
