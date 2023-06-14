Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for June 14, 2023 Deals Jun 14, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $0.99 Ivy and Bean: Book 1 by Annie Barrows, Sophie Blackall Get This Deal $2.99 Comet in Moominland by Tove Jansson, Elizabeth Portch Get This Deal $2.99 Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Grace Lin Get This Deal $1.99 The Extremely Inconvenient Adventures of Bronte Mettlestone by Jaclyn Moriarty Get This Deal $1.99 Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee Get This Deal $1.99 President of the Whole Fifth Grade by Sherri Winston Get This Deal $1.99 Mysteries of Trash and Treasure: The Secret Letters by Margaret Peterson Haddix Get This Deal $1.99 One Jar of Magic by Corey Ann Haydu Get This Deal You Might Also Like Atom-what? A Brief Introduction to the Atompunk Genre Illinois Has Officially Banned Book Bans The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Daylight Horror Novels for Your Summer Reading Pleasure The Best New Book Releases Out June 13, 2023 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Books of Summer 2023