Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for June 12, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Through the Looking-Glass: And What Alice Found There

$1.99

Through the Looking-Glass: And What Alice Found There by Lewis Carroll
Eyes, Nose, Belly, Toes: My First Human Body Book

$2.99

Eyes, Nose, Belly, Toes: My First Human Body Book by Krupa Bhojani Playforth, MD
The Girl from Earth's End

$0.99

The Girl from Earth's End by Tara Dairman
The Blob That Ate Everyone

$2.99

The Blob That Ate Everyone by R.L. Stine
Rise of the Isle of the Lost

$3.99

Rise of the Isle of the Lost by Melissa de la Cruz
Pete the Cat: The Petes Go Marching

$1.99

Pete the Cat: The Petes Go Marching by James Dean
