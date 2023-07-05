Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for July 5, 2023

My Shadow is Purple
$1.99 My Shadow is Purple by Scott Stuart
I Love My Dragon
$1.99 I Love My Dragon by Jodi Moore, Howard McWilliam
Mary Can!
$5.49 Mary Can! by Mary J. Blige, Ashleigh Corrin
The Eyes & The Impossible
$5.49 The Eyes & The Impossible by Dave Eggers, Shawn Harris
Running with Lions
$1.99 Running with Lions by Julian Winters
Harriet the Spy
$2.99 Harriet the Spy by Louise Fitzhugh
Isaiah Dunn Is My Hero
$2.99 Isaiah Dunn Is My Hero by Kelly J. Baptist
Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library
$2.99 Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library by Chris Grabenstein
Lockwood & Co.: The Screaming Staircase
$2.99 Lockwood & Co.: The Screaming Staircase by Jonathan Stroud
When Life Gives You Mangos
$2.99 When Life Gives You Mangos by Kereen Getten
Squirm
$2.99 Squirm by Carl Hiaasen
Wretched Waterpark (Sinister Summer Series #1)
$2.99 Wretched Waterpark (Sinister Summer Series #1) by Kiersten White
